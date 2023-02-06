‘I propose we ask for the money for the layby. It is a very dangerous stretch of road,’ said Cllr Lister. ‘When the parents are dropping off children, because the layby is so dirty at this time of year, cars tend to park out further. This means that the number of lanes goes from two lanes to three quarters of a lane. So we are proposing to resurface the layby to make it safe for the children to come to school.’