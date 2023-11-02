A Budget & Savings Review Group has been set up with the objective of reducing the in-year overspend, identifying mitigating actions and “building confidence in the council’s ability to deliver its savings over the medium-term financial plan”. The local authority’s overview and scrutiny committees are also focused on reducing budget overspends.“It is important to note that the financial forecast for the year ahead continues to carry significant inflationary risks. If these risks materialise and mitigations are not put in place, then the overspend would increase,” adds the report, which has been overseen by chief operating officer Tracie Langley. “For example, the latest pay offer has not been agreed by the unions. Whilst the forecasts currently reflect the budget pressure which will result from the latest offer, should the final agreed increase be higher this will increase the overspend.”