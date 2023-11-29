The meeting heard that the problems arose in part due to a rising number of public funerals and the council’s move to working from home, which meant a lack of storage and capacity for staff. As a result of the investigation, the council is now going to stop retrieving cash and valuables from homes until suitable measures are put in place. Officers will wear bodycams when moving through properties to record any cash or valuables found. The details would also be recorded and witnessed by two staff members.