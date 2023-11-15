CALSTOCK Parish Council is appealing for help with tree maintenance in the parish next weekend.
The council is asking the parishioners if anyone could help to weed and mulch around the trees at Calstock Playing Field. The council stated: “Our Forest 4 Calstock Parish Trees require a little TLC.
“If you are able to spare a few hours to help weed and mulch please meet our team at Calstock on Saturday, December 1 at 10am.
“If you have shears, secateurs and gloves please bring them with you. Your help is much appreciated.”