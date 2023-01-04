CALLINGTON Town Council is looking for a new member following the resignation of Cllr Mike Tagg.
If you are interested in this vacancy the town council is advising people to contact the Returning Officer at Cornwall Council Electoral Services before next Thursday, January 19 2023.
Details on how to apply can be found on the Callington Town Council website at: https://callington-tc.gov.uk/. For more information email: [email protected] or phone 01579 384039.
If less than 10 electors call for an election then the vacancy will be filled by co-option after January 19.