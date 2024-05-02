CALLINGTON’S MayFest is offering music and festivities on Saturday, promising to be bigger and better than ever.
The event on Saturday, May 11 will see local people enjoy live music, dance and theatre, a horse display and a viking reenactment.
People of all ages will be taking part in workshops running through the day in big beat percussion, circus skills, virtual reality, forest school crafts, pottery, flamenco and belly dancing.
A procession of giants led by musicians and dancers is the vibrant focal point of the day at 12.30pm – but the entertainment begins at 10am and carries on through the afternooon and evening in the pubs and social club.
Headlining are The Countrymen, the Cornish Groove Collective and Barrett’s Privateers, as well as special guests from Callington’s twin town Guipavas.
Fore Street and New Road will be closed for a bigger artisan market this year with lots of stalls, as well as the regular town market running alongside it featuring fresh produce, organic alcohol, art and gifts.
In the weeks running up to MayFest, local people are being encouraged to take part in singing, music and recycled art workshops.
Rosie Fierek is leading the last MayFest musicians session at the town hall on Saturday, May 4, and Sarah Owen’s ‘Find Your Voice’ workshop will be at the Methodist Church: both run between 10.30am-12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Ruth Proudfoot-Smith is offering her Polyfusion workshop in the Methodist Church, also on Saturday, May 4. Join Ruth from 10.30am -12.30pm for a fun session creating colourful birds out of recycled materials.
Callington portreeve and CAVe (Callington Community Arts Venue) spokesperson Peter Watson said: “This year we see the return of All Steps horse display team plus local celebrities Barratts Privateers, the super band Cornish Groove Collective, closing with the ever-popular Countrymen.
“We are especially excited to welcome a band from our twin town in France a unique and wonderful Forfar Band. Traditional Morris dance will be much in evidence, not to mention Launceston’s answer to the Oompah band.
“If you come along youll be able to try your hand at forest school skills, circus skills or tangle with a viking. And you can even have a go at making art from sweet wrappers.
“Local groups with be singing, playing traditional Cornish tunes, belly dancing, and flamenco dancing.
“Local organisations will be parading with thier giants and there will be surprises in the parade. As a result there will be delays through Callington between 12 noon and 1pm so passing traffic will need to take that into account.
“For those thinking of coming from further afield parking will be difficult and restrictive so please think about coming in by bus, car sharing, or parking a little out of the centre.”
Guide to the day
Samworth Stage Fore Street: 10am Town Band; 11am MayFester Singers; 11.45 Urban Playground; 1pm Barrett’s Privateers; 2.45 Cornish Groove Collective; 4pm Wreckers Morris; 4.45pm The Countrymen
New Road Stage: 10.30am Big Beat Percussion; 1pm Mayfester Singers and Musicians; 2.15 Belly Dance display; 3pm Flamenco Display; 4pm Barrett’s Privateers
Town Hall: 10.30am Flamenco Workshop; 11.15 Belly Dance Workshop; 1pm A-Tone-Meant singers; 1.45 Hand Bell Ringers; 2.30 Katie’s Back Hole (Theatre); 3.45 Vocal Footprint physical comedy
St Mary’s Church: 10.30 Tony Rose; 11am Wicked Lollipops; 1pm Polyfusion Workshop; 2pm MayFester singers and musicians; 3.15 Wicked Lollipops
Methodist Church Field: 1pm onward Wyld Thingz Forest School, All Steps Riding Display, Cirsus Skills workshops and displays; 3.30 Big Beat Percussion
The Cornish Ancestor: 1pm onward Morris Dance and Folk Session with Wreckers Morris, Tinners, Plymouth Clog and Catseye
The Bull’s Head: 1pm Wreckers Morris; 1.30 Launceston Oompah Band; 3pm Tinners and Plymouth Clog; 3.30 Mayfester Musicians; 4.45 onward Karaoke
Social Club: 1pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 1.30 The King’s Shilling; 2pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 3pm Catseye Morris; 4pm Fanfare de Guipavas; 4.30-6.30 Music Bingo; 9.30pm The Jack Metal Fatigue