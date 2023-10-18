Gig rowers came from throughout Devon, Cornwall and Dorset to take part in a regatta on the River Tamar.
Cothele Quay Gig Club hosted their event called the Tamar Challenge as part of the Cornish Pilot Gig Regatta.
Cotehele Quay Gig Club's annual Cornish Pilot Gig Regatta is a little bit different. As all who know the world of gig racing, apart from the racing on Scillies at the World Pilot Gig Championships, the summer season of regatta's across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset take place on a kite course.
However at Cotehele, the annual event is a handicap 9 mile row from the Brunel Bridge in Saltash to the National Trust quay at Cotehele. Last Saturday (14th October) 20 boats participated in this gruelling race. Clubs came from as far afield as Lyme Regis, Poole and Bridport as well as new attendees from Barnstaple and Exmouth.
The conditions were challenging with wind over tide meaning that crews had to really dig deep and the progress up river was slow to Weir Quay.
Whereas in previous years the fastest time has been under an hour, the fastest time this year was one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds. This was Yealm with their Men's B crew in Wasp who got a double first; they were first over the line and were the fastest overall so took home two trophies. Boscastle took second place in Torrent and Bude came third in Fulmar.
Cotehele Quay Gig Club members came out in force to support the event with a barbecue, and food stalls all of which were enjoyed by the racers and spectators. This was an end of season bonanza and we would like to thank all clubs who participated and made the day so successful.
This is the last adult racing for the sport until next year. Now we have to face the music and get back on those rowing machines through the hard winter months to be fit enough to earn our places for the 2024 season!
Anyone who would like to become a member of Cotehele Quay Gig Club please get in touch: Website: www.cqgc.org.uk; Facebook: CoteheleQuayGigClub or Instagram @cotehelquaygigclub