The traditional 60ft dried flower garland has officially returned following two years of absence due to the pandemic and is taking pride of place in the Great Hall at Cotehele in the Tamar Valley.
This year, celebrations are marking the 75th anniversary of the National Trust looking after Cotehele.
Preparations began in January when the flower seeds were sown in the Cut Flower Garden. In previous years more than 35,000 flowers have been collected, dried and then placed in the garland. Due to the impacts of this year’s varied weather just over 25,000 flowers will be on display.
The varied weather this year does mean that for the first time, visitors are going to get to get to enjoy a golden, yellow, and white display this Christmas.
The golden theme is a result of flowers that could withstand and thrive in the unprecedented weather conditions, including the heat wave this summer.
Hannah Milburn, gardener at Cotehele says: ‘We always say the garland represents the challenges of the growing year, this year is no different.
‘Although the hot temperatures meant many young seedlings struggled, we have seen plants such as statice and xerochrysums flourish in the heat which contribute to the garland’s golden glow’.
A tradition since 1956, the garland adorns the Great Hall throughout Christmas.
Pictured right: Emily Horton, apprentice gardener helping assemble this years garland ©National Trust Images Trevor Ray Hart