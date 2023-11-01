Creative youngsters have made a spooky scarecrow trail at the National Trust’s Cotehele House garden.
Laura Jarman, of Cotehele, said: “The trail is made of eight scarecrows inspired by local folklore tales from Cornwall and Tamar Valley, with Cornish giants, piskies, King Arthur and the Mermaid of Zennor.
Cotehele NT children's spooky trail opens until Sunday (Nov 5). (National Trust)
The trust provided children with a spooky story for inspiration and they designed props and outfits.” The creators came from Callington Primary School Nursery, Harowbeer Primary reception, Lifton, Sir Robert Geffreys and Tavistock primaries, Tavistock Youth Cafe and Bere Alston Academy. The trail opens til Sunday (November 5).