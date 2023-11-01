Work started this week to create this year’s 60ft flower garland at National Trust site, Cotehele, near Saltash in Cornwall.
Gardeners at Cotehele have totted up almost 30,000 dried flowers for their annual Christmas Garland and the full 60ft dried flower garland is expected to be finished by next Saturday (November 18).
Staff and volunteers at Cotehele are now about to start the process of creating this year’s garland – a festive tradition for the property since 1956.
All the flowers are picked and dried in the garden at Cotehele; seeds were sown in early spring, flower picking began in May, with stripping flowers to bunch and dry over the summer months.
Each flower is added by hand to create the stunning 60ft long garland, which forms part of Cotehele’s annual Christmas celebrations.
Dave Bouch, Head Gardener for Cotehele, said
“After twelve months of work by the garden team, we are now reaching the final twelve days of creating this year’s garland.
“This starts by creating a pittosporum base which we then put into position within the hall of the house, before individually placing every single flower to create this year’s amazing display.”
From this week, visitors to Cotehele will be able to see how the garland is made. From Saturday November 18, the completed Cotehele Garland can be seen daily until January 7 (except December 25 and 26).
For more information visit: http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cotehele