This magnificent creation is the culmination of the growing year and is a much-loved tradition that’s been celebrated in the Great Hall since 1956. The Garland is 60-feet long and features 30,000 flowers, all grown and dried on the estate over a period of 10 months. At 19 stone in weight, it takes 60 garden staff and volunteers 12 days to assemble. You can see the garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele until January 7 2024.