“The savings on a £5 bag are very significant so we ask that people pay a donation for the food. We can no longer cover half bags as a main purchase, but at the end of our session we are almost always able to offer an additional half bag at £2.50, of whatever perishable chilled and fresh fruit and vegetables we still have and this is often great value. The exception to this is for members who have a very limited health diet and cannot eat a large selection of the food we have that week.”