It FEELS like every time you turn on the television, open a newspaper or go on the internet, all you ever read about is the cost of living crisis. Coverage of the important topic is crucial, of course, but it can feel like you can’t escape hearing or thinking about it.
Constant thoughts about how to pay for your heating, mortgage or how to put food on the dining table can weigh heavy on us all and induce long-term anxiety. After a while, it can have serious adverse effects on our mental health.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for the cost of living, said: ‘The constant state of anxiety caused by the cost of living crisis can be really difficult to escape. That consistent stress can be tough to manage, but it’s important to remember that our mental health is just as important as our physical health. In difficult times like these, it’s always important to talk.
‘It’s also very important to act as early as you can if you’re worried about your financial situation. Problems won’t just go away on their own, but asking for help early and getting support from the numerous services out there could make a huge difference.’
If you find that money problems are affecting your mental health, you should talk to your GP. If you need to speak to someone right now, you can call the Samaritans helpline 24/7 on 116 123.
You can also text ‘SHOUT’ to 85258 to start a conversation with a trained Shout 85258 volunteer. Texts are free, anonymous and confidential from anywhere in the UK.
Warmth is so important to our sense of wellbeing in the winter months. Without it, we can easily feel more vulnerable and our mental health can suffer.
If you are struggling to stay warm, there is help available through Tamar Energy Community. They can offer guidance on lowering your energy usage and staying warm, and provide grants to help you through a crisis if you can’t afford to heat your home. Visit their website at www.TamarEnergyCommunity.com
One of the main causes of stress and anxiety when it comes to money is the feeling of not having control over our finances. A good first step is to not ignore the problem and find out what support you can get.
Make sure that you’re getting any benefits that you are entitled to. A call to Citizens Advice is a great first step; the organisation has lots of information on benefits you could be entitled to, as well as being able to put you in the right direction for other types of support.
They can also help with budget management. Getting a strong idea of your outgoings and a good handle on how far you can stretch your income can help you get a healthy perspective on your finances. Planning out what you can afford can help remove uncertainty and reduce anxiety.
The branch that covers the borough is Citizens Advice Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon – their advice line is 0808 2787 999.
There are lots of organisations out there that could help you to navigate the crisis. West Devon Borough Council has gathered together lots of advice and information for residents to help them through the crisis on our online Support Directory.
Among the information you can find is:
Advice on PAYING YOUR COUNCIL TAX and how to get a reduction
A place to check what BENEFITS you are entitled to
Links to DEBT AND MONEY advice from partner agencies
Information about the Government’s ENERGY BILL DISCOUNT
Links to the Government’s ENERGY SAVING pages
Cllr Leech added: ‘Our online Support Directory is a one-stop shop for all kinds of help, including on mental health. It provides details on practical help, like the location of foodbanks; finding out this sort of information could help alleviate anxiety and get you headed in the right direction for support.
‘There is help out there if you need it. Don’t suffer in silence.’
To see the West Devon Borough Council online support directory, visit: http://www.westdevon.gov.uk/supportdirectory