A suicide memorial quilt to remember those affected by suicide is to be exhibited in Callington during Honey Fair.
The quilt is then making its way to London for a private exhibition at the Upper Halls of the Houses of Parliament on October 10 to coincide with World Mental Health Day.
It will join Speak Their Name quilts from around the UK, an initiative started by the people of Manchester during the 2020 lockdown. The project has spread across the country with Cornwall the eleventh county to take part.
Callington Lions was instrumental in ensuring the quilt came to Callington. A spokesperson for the organisers of Honey Fair said: “A chance meeting between Callington Lions’ Hayley Patton and Val from Brunel Quilters has led to a beautiful memorial quilt being exhibited in St Mary's Church for Callington's Honey Fair.
“Mental Health and Wellbeing Week (October 4-12) is in the Lions international calendar and Callington Lions are delighted this will be part of their annual event to raise awareness and support for those lost to suicide.”
Contributors from across Cornwall have created 36 squares for the quilt including the Tamar Valley. A spokesperson for the quilters said: “The quilt is a labour of love, crafted by members of the Cornwall community to honour those lost to suicide, each square represents a life remembered.
“Together they form a stunning and poignant whole, stitched not only with thread but with compassion, courage and hope.
“As the quilt travels to different venues, it carries with it a message: that every life matters, and that through awareness and connection, we can break the silence surrounding suicide.”
The aim of the initiative is to change the narrative around suicide from one of silence and stigma, to one of openness and understanding.
The spokesperson added: “Having honest conversations around suicide and enhancing the dialogue around mental health will, we hope, reduce the number of suicides across the UK as a whole and encourage more people to seek help.”
The Cornwall quilt has been keenly supported by Brunel Quilters from Saltash. From a membership of 30 quilters, three are bereaved by suicide.
Kathy Fox, chair of Brunel Quilters said "It was an honour for our group to support some of our own members with this very important quilt. A poignant representation of lost loved ones. It was humbling to read about each person sewn into the quilt.”
St Mary’s Parish Church is hosting the quilt at Honey Fair on October 4 in St Andrew’s Chapel from 10am to 5pm. A spokesperson said: “We’re honoured to host the quilt at St Mary’s during Honey Fair.
“It’s a powerful piece that invites reflection and compassion, and we’re glad to offer a quiet space for the community to engage with it ahead of its journey to London.”
The quilt will be hosted by Cornwall Mind under their Wellbeing Services, and has also been invited to be exhibited in St Dominick Church for all three days of the St Dominick Craft Fair, on November 6, 7 and 8.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.