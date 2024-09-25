Residents are being asked to give views on a draft policy for improving housing quality across Cornwall and supporting people to live in their homes for longer.
It comes as Cornwall Council seek residents’ opinions on help they need to adapt and repair their homes as it updates its Housing Assistance Policy.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said: “Poor housing conditions can have wide-ranging impacts on health and wellbeing as well as making homes harder to heat and more expensive to run.
“As well as the personal impact, this can also put increased demand on council and NHS services. This policy aims to bring together ways of addressing some of the current challenges, such as damp and mould, with improved assistance around adaptations, renovations, energy efficiency.”
Residents can comment on the draft policy until Sunday, November 11 at https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/housingassistance