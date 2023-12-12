A spokesperson for the council said: “Street lighting is subject to the effects of considerable energy cost inflation. The prices went up by 92% last October – effectively doubling – and have changed little since then. We are doing what we can to mitigate these increases, including introducing the LED bulb replacement programme which in turn enables the night-time switch off. It allows us to dim the lights that stay on, as well as turning lights on later in the evening, and off earlier in the morning.