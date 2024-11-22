AN EXHIBITION inspired by Cornwall and its crafts has raised more than £1,200 for charity.
The show at Stoke Climsland Village Hall was devised and staged by friends Chrys Bundy, Julie McIntosh and Joanna Pescod.
With descriptions and examples of traditional craftsmanship, the exhibition also featured paintings, textiles, and produce, as well as information on Cornwall’s social history.
Chrys explains why the RNLI and Cornwall Air Ambulance were chosen as beneficiaries.
“Despite both these charities being involved in making the difference between life and death for many in Cornwall, neither receive any direct funding from Government, and rely on charitable donations.
“We are always very grateful to our friends and fellow residents in the village who support our exhibitions with such generosity.”