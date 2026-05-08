A Cornish garden is flourishing after being rated as one of the top attractions in the world.
Trebah Garden has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026, currently ranking among the top attractions in Falmouth, as well as within the top 10 per cent of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award for Trebah is based on more than 2,700 reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.
Tony Finnigan, operations manager at Trebah said: "We are thrilled to have received a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2026. This recognition means a great deal to our team, who are passionate about creating memorable experiences for every visitor.
"Thank you to all of our visitors and members who have supported us and taken the time to share their feedback."
The award is based on feedback from visitors who have shared first-hand experiences on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a “highly trusted indicator of traveller favourites.”
Matt Dacey, chief marketing officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to Trebah Garden on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026.
"Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.
“We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond."
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