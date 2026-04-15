A DARTMOOR town’s parish hall will be celebrating the completion of a major upgrade this weekend.
Moretonhampstead Parish Hall now boasts a community commercial grade kitchen, with the flexibility to offer cookery workshops, a new pantry and a massive new storage facility and disabled access’
And on Saturday (April 18) to celebrate the improvements the hall will be opening its doors with a grand opening day running from 11am to 4pm.
“This project was inspired by our Food Hub run by local VCSEs, Wellmoor and Knead to Connect CIC which runs on a weekly basis in the hall,” said hall trustee Julia Mockett.
“They provide affordable food to those struggling with the cost of living and a welcome social opportunity. To extend their help to the community they approached the hall with the suggestion of offering cookery workshops to teach people how to cook with basic fresh ingredients”
“In July last year we started fund raising, our local Crowdfunder, run with Wellmoor’s assistance, raised over £12,500 with Gift Aid, demonstrating huge community support. We also secured a Lottery Communities Grant of £20,000 and a Jubilee Village Hall grant of over £9,000, plus £2000 from Devon County Council and £700 from Moretonhampstead Parish Council and with further donations raised over £46,000.”
The project started in January and virtually all the work has been carried out by local volunteer labour, over 1000 hours of it, equivalent to over £25,000.
“It could not have been done without the support of the community, added Julia. “ We are thrilled with the result and we’re keen to show off what everyone’s efforts have achieved. Our Hall is such an important asset to the town providing fundraising opportunities to local groups, a space for social gatherings and family celebrations.”
Coffee and cake, soup lunches and cream teas, organised by the Food Club, will be served throughout Saturday and there will be entertainment too. The library, temporarily housed in the back hall while that building is being repaired, will also be providing activities in the morning.
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