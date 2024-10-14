More than 1,000 kind-hearted mountain bikers conquered St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth’s gruelling annual Tour de Moor challenge across Dartmoor to raise funds for the charity’s compassionate end-of-life care.
The riders of ages turned the moor blue as they navigated the rocky and muddy terrain of the moors, starting and finishing at Yelverton to complete three routes: The 53km Beast Mode route for the toughest riders aged 12 and above, a new 28km Adventurer Style and the 11km Mini-Moor along Drake’s Trail for novices and young families.
Many riders were paying tribute to friends or family members who have been supported by St Luke’s in their final days, weeks or months, knowing that the money they raise will help another family in tough times.
Every £1,000 raised by Tour de Moor represents a package of care and support at home, free of charge, for one patient and their family in which Plymouth and Tavistock, Dartmoor, the South Hams and East Cornwall.
Ben Partrick and his son Jude, eight, were cycling in honour of his sister, Netha Islam, who was cared for at St Luke’s specialist unit before her death three years ago. There to cheer them on was Ben’s wife, Sam, and the family dog Nena.
“Ben was with Netha at the hospice, and they looked after her really well. Anything we do for charity is always for St Luke’s,” said Sam, who took on a skipping challenge with her daughter, Olivia, as well as a 5km run.
“It’s a good charity,” added Ben, who also did a charity kayaking challenge from Brixham to Weymouth for St Luke’s recently.
The first woman past the 28km finish line on her brand new bike was Kayleigh Cooke, riding in memory of family friend Sheila Dolton who died very recently. Kayleigh only took up cycling six weeks ago after an injury stopped her from running the Plymouth 10km to raise funds.
She said: “We support St Luke’s as a family because they have done so much for family members and friends. It’s a cause that helps so many people and I know that the little things I can do will make a difference. The next thing on my list is a skydive.”
Proudly watching her mum complete the course was Daisy Marie , four, who is looking forward to taking part next year.
Regular Tour de Moor challenger Alex Cook usually tackles the Beast route, but for the past two years he’s been taking part with his nine-year-old daughter, Eliza, who can’t quite manage the big one yet but will be proud to show her medal to classmates at Glen Park Primary School, Plympton, this week.
“She can tell the other children about the event and encourage them to take part next year. As well as raising funds for St Luke’s it’s great because it’s good exercise and gets us out in the fresh air,” said Alex.
For veteran Chris Grosvenor, riding in memory of his mum, taking part in Tour de Moor represented recovery, giving him a sense of purpose and achievement after recently finishing radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.
He said: “I’ve never done anything like this before. I took up cycling because I was diagnosed with cancer last November, and my Macmillan nurse suggested I get involved in Tour de Moor for a mental and physical boost.”
St Luke’s Events Lead, Georgina Dyke, said: “It’s fantastic that more than 1,000 riders turned out to take part in this year’s Tour de Moor. To see so many cyclists of all ages getting on their bikes to help keep St Luke’s vital end-of-life services running, is incredibly heartening.
“We are so grateful to every single one of them for embracing the challenge and raising funds to support our work in their local community, and we hope they had a lot of fun too!
“Of course, we could not put on something of this scale without the support of our sponsors Print Copy Scan, part of the Anglotech Group, as well as Dartmoor National Park and Maristow Estate. Huge thanks to them, plus our army of volunteers, Certini Bicycle Company, AI Campers, The Hire Shop, Devon and Cornwall 4x4 Response, Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, the Rapid Relief Team, and The Rambler’s Rest at Princetown. You have all done your community proud!”
Tour de Moor entrants are urged to pay in their sponsorship as soon as possible. Everyone who has raised more than £100 and pays it in by 29 November 2024 will be entered into a draw to win exciting prizes from Certini Bicycle Company.