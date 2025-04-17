A concrete wall that appeared suddenly in a ‘no man’s land’ in the middle of an Okehampton housing estate has been demolished – after an outcry by residents and the serving of a council enforcement notice.
An unofficial throughway over a gap in Kellands Lane on the Meldon Fields estate was shut off by the concrete wall which was unexpectedly erected on Tuesday.
Parents and grandparents as well as children gathered last night (Wednesday) on both sides of what has been dubbed the ‘Berlin wall’ to express their outrage.
They were joined by several councillors.
Then today unexpectedly the wall was demolished.
Local borough councillor George Dexter observed the demolition but says that the digger driver undertaking the work had gone by the time he got there. He did however get a picture.
The move will be welcomed by those who gathered to protest last night.
Katy Mullin, who works at St James Primary where her two children go to school, lives on the ‘Exeter Road’ side of the wall.
“I was absolutely speechless when I saw it. I thought I was dreaming, that is how I felt. I was left absolutely speechless at this ridiculous monstrosity.”
She said her walk to the school would now take 15 minutes instead of six, as she and many others would have to take the longer route along Baldwin Drive, almost back into the centre of town to reach St James Primary School.
Lisa Fortune, who lives in Sterlings Way on the north side of the wall, raised the alert after seeing men constructing the wall.
She said “It is the only safe way to get from one side of the estate to the other. As a grandparent I have got children who live on the other side of the wall who I help but I can’t get to them now.
“I’ve a daughter on one side of the wall and another one the other side. They’ve both got children and the children are not going to be able to play with each other now. I don’t drive and one of my daughters doesn’t drive.”
Enforcement action over the wall was taken by West Devon Borough Council.
Cllr Caroline Mott, lead member for planning and the built environment at West Devon Borough Council, said: “Our Planning Enforcement team visited Kellands Lane, Okehampton yesterday. They gathered evidence about the structure which has been erected on land between two housing developments.
“We have served a Temporary Stop Notice to prevent any further works taking place which will be followed up with further action as appropriate.”
It is understood that Leander Developments own the land, as well as the adjoining field where the company has applied to build 60 homes, 18 to be affordable for local people. The application is currently being considered by West Devon Borough Council, with questions over access.
A makeshift barrier was erected seven years ago between the two sections of Kellands Lane, which has never been joined up. However, this was breached and local people have been using as a safer route to both schools which avoids walking down busy Crediton Road.