A DEVELOPER hoping to turn an empty building in Callington into 24 bedsits has been told that planning officers have concerns about the size of the scheme.
Pre-planning advice has been sought for the former offices of disgraced solicitor Nicholas Skinnard, who was struck off the register in 2020 after using funds from a deceased client to pay his own tax bill.
The large three storey building known as 1-2 George Place, on Haye Road just off Fore Street in the town centre, has been empty ever since the solicitors was closed down, and has fallen into a very poor state of internal repair.
Several projects have come before the planning authority since, including one proposal to convert the building into six flats and two maisonettes, and another to redevelop the property alongside the building of new housing on the land, creating up to 28 dwellings.
In the most recent submission to Cornwall Council, applicant Tracey Underwood sought advice over a proposal to convert the building into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) with 24 rooms. Each room would have ensuite toilet and shower facilities and there would be a shared kitchen and bathroom on each of the three floors.
Access points to the property would be fitted with cameras and motion sensor alarms and three further surveillance cameras with 24-hour recording would be installed.
Extensions to the building would be demolished and a new two-storey extension added.
The redevelopment of George Place would be done sympathetically and in keeping with the surrounds, said the applicant. New residents would have ample outdoor space to enjoy.
In his response, planning officer George Shirley said that Cornwall was in a housing crisis, and the provision of HMO accommodation would meet the need for a lesser-provided-for type of housing.
The use of an existing building on a brownfield site would also be in the project’s favour, and these factors together would probably outweigh the loss of commercial property in a location close to the town centre.
The lack of parking would likely weigh against the scheme, he said (the proposal allows for just four parking spaces), but given the town centre location, this would not be considered to be an overriding concern.
But Mr Shirley continued by saying that a 24-room HMO would be “by far the largest in the area”.
At present, according to the application, there is only one other, much smaller, house in Callington with multiple tenants.
“Officers do hold concerns about potential disruption which could arise from a development of this scale,” he said.
“The proposal does not appear to contain any on-site management, which would seem to be sensible for a HMO this size, provides very limited parking provision and is limited in terms of amenity provision for occupants. It appears the scheme may meet and exceed the minimum standards for room sizes, but the communal facilities do look to be less than desirable for a scheme of this size.
“We would suggest the site is better set up for flats or apartments.”