Both yesterday evening and early this morning, community forces have been out working hard to make smaller West Devon roads safe to pass through as icy conditions and the cold snap continue.
Both last night and early this morning, Mary Tavy Parish Council's gritter 'The Winter Dragon' spread over one ton of salt on the roads around the village.
On Brentor Hill yesterday evening, stalwart Martin Swann grit the road from the top to the further side of the cattlegrid, much to the community's thanks.
Brentor Parish Councillors are reminding everyone that there are several salt and grit bins around the village and encourage everyone to feel free to to spread it around whenever you see an icy patch particularly near junctions, bends, hills, cattle grids and so forth. There are also emergency bags of salt and grit at Brentor Village Hall. The Chair of the Parish Council can help with access to those via [email protected] or the Clerk to Brentor Parish Council on [email protected]
Have people been working hard to make the roads safe in your area? Which roads are safe and which are still too dangerous to pass?