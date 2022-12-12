Brentor Parish Councillors are reminding everyone that there are several salt and grit bins around the village and encourage everyone to feel free to to spread it around whenever you see an icy patch particularly near junctions, bends, hills, cattle grids and so forth. There are also emergency bags of salt and grit at Brentor Village Hall. The Chair of the Parish Council can help with access to those via [email protected] or the Clerk to Brentor Parish Council on [email protected]