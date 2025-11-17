THE beloved Kelliwik Golowi celebration returned to Callington on Saturday, November 15.

The festival, which celebrates fire and light on a dark winter’s evening, has become a cherished highlight in the town’s community calendar and 2025 proved to be one of the most dazzling events yet.

The festival was conceived by local resident Sarah Slocombe who, with a band of volunteers, has built on the success of the first festival which took place in 2023.

Kelliwik Golowi 2025 1.
Terrific costumes were worn at the popular event (Picture: Mel Peters)
Kelliwik Golowi 2025 3.
The local community bringing light to the town (Picture: Mel Peters)

Kelliwik Golowi translates from Cornish to ‘Light up Callington’, was inspired by Sarah’s visit to Penzance’s Montol winter festival.

A torch-lit parade made up of individuals, local groups and organisations proceeded through the town with music, dance and fire from the start point at Callington Primary School to Callington Cricket Club.

Kelliwik Golowi 2025 4.
The lantern parade heading through the town (Picture: Mel Peters)
Kelliwik Golowi 2025 7.
Plenty of creative costumes could be seen in the parade (Picture: Mel Peters)

Craft workshops at The Vault Youth Centre had taken place prior to Saturday’s vibrant event, which saw the community come together to help create the spectacular visual display for the festival.

Led by The Kelliwik Golowi Band, an ensemble formed from this very event, a series of performances took place from a variety of local groups, including Wreckers Border Morris, while Cornish Nos Lowen dancing took place at Callington Town Hall after the parade.

Kelliwik Golowi 2025 8.
The torch-lit procession heading through Callington town centre (Picture: Mel Peters)
Kelliwik Golowi 15.
One of the young people putting on a fire display in the evening (Picture: Mel Peters)

A number of youngsters from the Callington Youth Project Group also put on a terrific fire performance at the end of the night which rewarded their hard work leading up to the event.

This year’s event saw the inclusion of new food stalls alongside the main displays and attractions, which included a stirring performance from Callington Town Band at the cricket club.

Kelliwik Golowi 2025 5.
Callington Youth Project youngsters entertaining the crowd with a fire demonstration (Picture: Lucy Chesworth)
Kelliwik Golowi 2025 6.
The event is inspired by the Montol Festival in Penzance (Picture: Mel Peters)

The event was free to attend with buckets for donations to help fund next year’s outing.

A spokesperson for Kelliwik Golowi said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the parade, the performances and the Nos Lowen, to all who came and watched, and the many, many wonderful people whose hard work behind the scenes, made the evening possible.”