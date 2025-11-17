The festival was conceived by local resident Sarah Slocombe who, with a band of volunteers, has built on the success of the first festival which took place in 2023.
Kelliwik Golowi translates from Cornish to ‘Light up Callington’, was inspired by Sarah’s visit to Penzance’s Montol winter festival.
A torch-lit parade made up of individuals, local groups and organisations proceeded through the town with music, dance and fire from the start point at Callington Primary School to Callington Cricket Club.
Craft workshops at The Vault Youth Centre had taken place prior to Saturday’s vibrant event, which saw the community come together to help create the spectacular visual display for the festival.
Led by The Kelliwik Golowi Band, an ensemble formed from this very event, a series of performances took place from a variety of local groups, including Wreckers Border Morris, while Cornish Nos Lowen dancing took place at Callington Town Hall after the parade.
A number of youngsters from the Callington Youth Project Group also put on a terrific fire performance at the end of the night which rewarded their hard work leading up to the event.
This year’s event saw the inclusion of new food stalls alongside the main displays and attractions, which included a stirring performance from Callington Town Band at the cricket club.
The event was free to attend with buckets for donations to help fund next year’s outing.
Comments
