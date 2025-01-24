Special awards have been launched to celebrate community heroes by the West Devon Mayor.
Cllr Debo Sellis, West Devon Mayor, is looking for outstanding people deserving of public recognition for their unpaid work or contributions to their community in the area.
Nominations are now open for Devon Borough Council’s West Devon Mayoral Awards – and whether an individual, group or an organisation, the council wants to hear about them.
Cllr Debo Sellis, said: “The awards have been running for 27 years now, and are our way of shining a deserving light on the people, groups and organisations who work to significantly benefit our communities through their selfless actions.
“Some of our past winners have helped to enhance West Devon’s reputation nationally. Others have contributed hugely to the conservation and protection of the Borough’s beautiful environment.
“Winners have supported people where they live, led on dynamic projects, or been stalwarts working hard to support important community groups.
“We’re always excited to hear about these stories, so please send in your nominations today and help us to honour those people in West Devon who may be our unsung heroes.”
There are five categories in this year’s awards.
The youth award is the West Devon Mayoral Award for Under 18s - celebrating a noteworthy achievement of a person under the age of 18 living in West Devon.
The adult award is for over-18s who have done something noteworthy or enhanced the borough’s reputation nationally.
There is also an organisation’s award for doing something noteworthy or enhanced the borough’s reputation nationally.
The mayor’s green award recognises the work of individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to conservation and protection of the West Devon natural environment.
The long-service nominee should be a person (or people) who deserves to be recognised for their long service. It could be someone who’s been involved in a community group, volunteered locally or worked alone to improve the lives of people in West Devon.
Judges will include the mayor, deputy mayor, council leader and leader of the opposition. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 25, at the council’s offices at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock.
Among previous winners have been an Air Training Corps squadron leader with more than 50 years’ service, a conservation volunteer and a community CIC for supporting families and schools with a warm space, and community fridge and larder sustainably. The green award has been given in the past, to a member of Brentor Commons Association for promoting conservation of the environment for the benefit of the public.
Past U-18 winners have included a long-distance running fundraiser for supporting the homeless and a young leader with 1st Lifton Sea Scouts for supporting younger children.
To nominate a deserving recipient please complete a nomination form online, giving us details of why you have nominated them. To find out more and nominate visit the West Devon Borough Council website: www.westdevon.gov.uk/your-council/mayoral-awards-2025 Nominations close on Friday, February 14.