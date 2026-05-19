Roborough Recreation Hall marked its centenary with a wonderfully successful celebration recently, bringing together residents, friends, and hall users for a day that truly reflected the spirit of the community.
The event on Saturday, May 9 was very well attended, with a lively atmosphere from start to finish.
Visitors enjoyed a wide range of beautiful craft stalls, showcasing the talents of local makers, along with hands‑on craft activities that kept children happily entertained throughout the day.
The refreshment tables were a highlight in their own right, offering an array of delicious homemade cakes and slices, as well as traditional cream teas that proved extremely popular.
“We were delighted to feature demonstrations from two groups who use the hall regularly: the Kendo club, who impressed the crowd with their skill and discipline, and Africussion, whose energetic drumming brought fantastic rhythm and excitement to the afternoon,” said organisers Sheila Lusk and Toni symons. “Their performances added a wonderful sense of variety and celebration.
“It was clear from the smiles, conversations, and steady flow of visitors that everyone was enjoying themselves. The day ended on a joyful note with a mini disco, giving children (and a few enthusiastic adults) the chance to dance the final hour away.
“A heartfelt thank‑you goes to all volunteers, stallholders, performers, and visitors who helped make the centenary celebration such a memorable occasion. Roborough Recreation Hall has served the community for 100 years, and this event showed just how cherished it continues to be.”
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