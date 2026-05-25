A range of community organisations and other groups were presented with varying amounts of grants at a ceremony in the town hall.
Tavistock Town Council held its annual grants presentation evening at Tavistock Town Hall on Thursday, May 14.
The event brought together local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to celebrate the important work they carry out across the town and surrounding area.
A total of £18,887 was awarded this year to support a wide range of projects, services and community initiatives which benefit the people of Tavistock.
The organisations receiving grants this year were: Tavistock Carer’s Support Group - £500; Tavistock Athletic Club - £1,625; Tavistock Street & School Pastors - £500; Tavistock Physically Challenged Group - £500; National Autistic Society West Devon - £500; Tavistock Group of Artists - £500 and Tavistock Festival CIO – £1,625.
Also Second Tavistock Rainbows - £790; Dartmoor Search & Rescue Tavistock Team - £1,625; Tavistock Heritage Trust - £500; Robey Trust - £495; TaviFringe - £700; Lions Club of Tavistock - £1,000; Catalyst (Tavistock) - £500; The Printworks - £1,800; Tamar Energy Community - £1,297; Whitchurch Scout Group - £600; Tavistock Youth Café - £830; Respect Fest - £500 and Citizens Advice - £2,500.
Second Tavistock Rainbows is a new unit, formed in September 2025 to help cater for the oversubscribed waiting list for Rainbows in Tavistock.
Laura De'Ath, unit leader, said: “We have a group of 14 girls aged 4-7, and we run a varied and exciting programme, from crafts and games to nature walks and community support activities such as litter picks.
“The grant received from the Tavistock Town Council will help us to purchase equipment such as hula hoops, dancing scarves and sports equipment, as well as funding enrichments like visits from external organisations.
“Also, we are opening the Second Tavistock Brownies unit in September, as some of our girls will be ready to move up at the end of the summer. So, we are looking forward to encouraging more local families to become part of the Guiding journey.”
Tavistock Youth Cafe hosts weekly sessions, large community events, to create safe engaging choices for young people to connect with each other, grow and thrive with youth-led activities and experiences.
A youth cafe member said: “Without my weekly session with the Momentum sessions, I don’t think I could get through the week. It takes away the anxiety, knowing I’ll be there on Monday.”
The awards evening provided an opportunity for representatives from the successful organisations to meet with councillors and fellow community groups, as well as share more about the projects and services they provide locally.
Under the council’s grants policy, grants are awarded to properly constituted local charitable and community organisations to support specific projects, events or equipment purchases which benefit the people of Tavistock. The council is particularly keen to support smaller local groups where modest grants can make a significant impact.
Further information about Tavistock Town Council’s annual grants scheme, including future application rounds, will be published on the council’s website later in the year.
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