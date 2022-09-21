Subscribe newsletter
MAI Evans, volunteer for the community fridge at Drakewalls has experienced firsthand the difficulties faced by small community groups in setting up a bank account.
The community fridge provides the community with free, fresh local produce everyday in a bid to tackle food waste and food poverty. The fridge is maintained by a group of dedicated volunteers, Mai being one of them.
Mai plays a key role in the ‘behind the scenes’ aspects of the fridge, such as applying for grants. To obtain grants, groups require a bank account, which has proven difficult.
Mai said: ‘It’s been a real effort to get a bank account. We were turned down by the first bank.’
Mai explained how with the first bank, their treasurer had been with the bank for 30 years and was then offered a mortgage holiday.
Sadly, and to much distress of the community group, after taking this offer, this negatively affected the treasurer’s credit rating and the bank wouldn’t allow the group to open an account with them.
The group had relied on the loyalty the treasurer had with the bank to no avail.
‘Banks have tightened up, making it very difficult’, said Mai.
Community groups used to be able to open a treasurer’s account, but now have to become a CIC or charity to open an account. The fridge group acquired CIC status this year and have opened an account with another bank and can put the stressful ordeal behind them.
