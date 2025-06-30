Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured) in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in Plymouth yesterday morning (Sunday).
It was reported that the victim was assaulted in a hotel or bed and breakfast after leaving a nightclub in the city centre in the early hours of June 29.
Officers would like to speak to two men (pictured) as they might be able to help with their enquiries.
Investigators want to speak to witnesses who saw a distressed woman in Plymouth city centre, in Old Town Street, New George Street or Cornwall Street, with long blonde hair, dressed in black, asking for directions between 8am and 9am.
Anybody who can help is asked to contact 101 or via the police website quoting 50250165656
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.