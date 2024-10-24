A group of energy experts is offering advice to Tavistock area householders to help with costs.
Tamar Energy Community, (TEC), a not-for-profit, community-owned social enterprise run by members, is suggesting householders look at fixed energy deals.
TEC provides independent energy advice and support, develops community-owned renewable energy projects and helps local people benefit from the changing energy market.
Kate Royston, of TEC, said: “The situation with energy companies and their tariffs has changed a lot recently. We’re in an unusual situation where the wholesale price of energy (which signals the levels of tariffs) are running at a level below the price cap.
“This means that a number of energy companies have attractive fixed tariffs which may be worth looking at. It can be difficult to know what to do when prices are still high (around double the cost three years ago and there is little variation between suppliers.”
A number of suppliers are now taking on new clients, and offering a range of fixed and variable tariffs. Energy prices fell slightly in October but are forecast to rise again in January, so it can be difficult to work out whether it’s best to stay as you are, or move to one of the new fixed rate deals, said Kate.
The latest advice from Martin Lewis, The Money Saving Expert, can be found here, including a ‘should you fix?’ calculator: https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/utilities/are-there-any-cheap-fixed-energy-deals-currently-worth-it/
Residents are advised to take into account customer care, not just cost when considering switching suppliers.
TEC said: “Octopus comes out strongly as our current winner on customer care, so at present this is the company we would suggest switching to if this is your main concern. They have UK call centres and shorter waiting times than many other suppliers.”
Check out Octopus Energy on its website: https://octopus.energy.
Customers on smart and other prepayment meters looking for the best options can contact TEC at https://tamarenergycommunity.com/request-advice/ or0800-233-5414. Anyone with questions about energy suppliers can visit Tamar Energy Fest on Saturday, November 9, at Butchers’ Hall, Tavistock.