A TAVISTOCK musician has launched a new musical community initiative to welcome budding new artists to share their material for the first time and provide them a platform to perform amongst and collaborate with like-minded others.
Open to musicians, artists, singers and songwriters of all ages and abilities in the town and its surrounding areas, the Tavi Circle was set up this week by Pete Tregaskis, who is highly present on the music scene in Tavistock and runs the monthly open mic performance nights at the Stannary Arms on King Street.
Pete said: ‘This is for everyone to come together and create, no matter what age you are, genre of music you fit into, the instrument(s) you play or whether you’re a published artist or a beginner. Everyone is welcome. Tavistock is already well served with established musicians at the Wharf but I’m encouraging local talent to come forward and hope to provide a platform for those who haven’t previously had the opportunity to play to an audience.
‘I’d really like to appeal to younger people and give them representation. There are so many bedroom musicians of that age posting their material on YouTube. The thought of performing live to an audience can be intimidating but this will allow them to in a friendly, warm, encouraging and inclusive environment. I wouldn’t ever want young people to sit at home thinking they aren’t good enough.’
A provisional outline for the operation of the Tavi Circle would see those involved meet once a month at the Stannary Arms and additionally have the opportunity to play at the monthly open mic nights. Pete intends to begin with artists playing mostly unplugged, but he also has performing equipment including an acoustic amp and a microphone. Since the announcement on Tuesday, the Tavi Circle has already generated a positive response from local musicians expressing their interest, with people from nearby areas such as Plymouth and Cornwall also wishing to join in.
Pete said: ‘I’m really passionate about local music and getting home grown talent together. I’d love to make this community with music and more local venues such as Too Hoppy are opening their arms to performers.
‘The hope is to start for definite at the beginning of the new year, but if interest is great enough, it’ll be before then in December. In the meantime, open mic nights will be continuing at the Stannary Arms on the first Sunday of every month, with a Christmas themed event for December. These are always free of charge to attend and performers also get a free drink.’
Pete is an avid musician who enjoys performing and playing the guitar, having only just started playing and songwriting four years ago following inspiration from his son, Lucas, who has just graduated from university in Leeds and is an established performer himself, having previously worked as a sound engineer for popular artist Sam Fender.
► For information, updates, a direct link to the Tavi Circle page and to speak with Pete, visit the open mic Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/taviopenmic
