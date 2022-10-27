Commissioners highlight damage ‘recreational’ drugs cause as six forces mount huge winter crackdown

‘This winter we are focusing particularly on drugs around the night-time economy to send a clear message to those who think snorting a line of coke or smoking cannabis is a fun thing to do. We are asking them to reflect not only on the harm they are doing to themselves, but also on the supply chain of misery, exploitation and criminality that their money is supporting. These ‘party drugs’ can be glamourised or associated with users who may appear more affluent, but this message is about making it clear, if you are engaging with illegal drug activity then you are helping support criminal networks that run county lines, which exploits vulnerable children by involving them in the storing and transportation of drugs.’