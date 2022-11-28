The commissioner replied to Cllr Beiderman, insisting she was taking the matter seriously and was pressing hard for improvements. She said: ‘All the tweaking, all the investing, all the messing – that fundamentally is a leadership and management challenge within the force. I have every confidence, Cllr Biederman, in both the temporary chief constable who has gripped this, who I have asked formally to answer 999 calls within 10 seconds, by December this year. They’ve told me informally and formally many times that the reason the performance in 101 dips is because they’re answering the 999 calls. And that doesn’t seem to be the case with the performance that it’s showing me today, because 101 would be way worse. And 999 would still be being answered.’ Ms Hernandez said she was also asking for triage system to be used to assess the urgency of each call.