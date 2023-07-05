A COUNCILLOR surgery is taking place next weekend in Callington.
The surgery gives residents a chance to meet their local Cornwall and town councillor, Andrew Long face-to-face and raise any concerns they may have. Cllr Long will be holding the councillor surgery in the Members Room at Callington Town Hall on New Road on Saturday, July 22 from 10am to 12pm.
For more information visit the town council website at: callington-tc.gov.uk or Callington Town Council Facebook page. To get in touch with the council, email: [email protected]