A COUNCILLOR surgery is being held next weekend in Callington.
The surgery will give the opportunity for residents to speak face-to-face with their local Cornwall Councillor, Andrew Long and raise any concerns they may have.
Cllr Long will be holding the councillor surgery in the Members Room at Callington Town Hall, New Road on Saturday, March 25 from 10am until 12 noon.
For more information visit the town council website at: callington-tc.gov.uk or Callington Town Council on Facebook. To get in touch with the council email: [email protected]