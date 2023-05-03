CALLINGTON Bowls Club is holding a free bowls taster session this month to give people the chance to have a go.
The session will be taking place on Friday, May 26 between 2pm until 7pm at Callington Bowling Club, Chantry Park, Liskeard Road, Callington, PL17 7JD.
All ages and abilities welcome, the session is for people to have a go, meet new people and have fun. There is no need to pre-book, just turn up and the equipment will be provided.
You are advised to wear trainers or flat-bottom footwear.
For more information about the club visit: https://www.callingtonbowlingclub.co.uk/.