Hundreds of people enjoyed an energetic and fun-filled Tavistock Pride festival last Saturday.

The streets were filled with a vibrant, noisy and happy procession to kick the day off followed by a festival celebrating diversity and inclusivity in the The Meadows park.

Community groups and individuals threw themselves into the spirit of the day with rainbow-coloured clothing or hair and even dogs entered their own fashion show, complete with coloured fur and coats.

The procession included a percussion band, stilt walkers and spectacularly dressed and made-up drag acts. The festival site had attractions for children such as circus workshops, pottery painting and juggling lessons, face painting and giant bubble ‘blowing’.

Two big tents hosted a wide range of live music and poetry readings, a climate change cabaret, Brazilian dancing, choirs, folk and tap dancing and a Christine Aguilera tribute act plus mass yoga session and morris dancing. Pictures by Guy Boswell/Tindle.

Tavistock Library story tellers Lisa Schneidau, sitting, and Sara Hurley, standing, at Tavi Pride (Tavistock Library)
Tavi Pride's colourful gent gets into the spirit of the event in his rainbow outfit (Tindle)
Tavi Pride winged girl and friend celebrate inclusivity (Tindle)
Three friends dress for the fun of Tavi Pride festival. (Tindle)
National Trust staff cheer and sing as they take part in Tav Pride. (Tindle)
West Devon UNISON celebrating diversity at Tavi Pride (Tindle)
At the Tavi Pride dog show, proud owner Lorna Mulvihill is pictured with pets Cody (golden retriever) and Meg (collie) and friend Paul Martin (Tindle)
Rosie, from Princetown, was inspired to decorate pots at Tavi Pride festival (Tindle)
Tavi Pride supporters having fun in Tavistock (Tindle)
Tavi Pride festival got off to a rousing start with drummers driving the procession (Tindle)
Tavi Pride all-in-yellow drag act adds to the colourful and vibrant atmosphere (Tindle)