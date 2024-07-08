Hundreds of people enjoyed an energetic and fun-filled Tavistock Pride festival last Saturday.
The streets were filled with a vibrant, noisy and happy procession to kick the day off followed by a festival celebrating diversity and inclusivity in the The Meadows park.
Community groups and individuals threw themselves into the spirit of the day with rainbow-coloured clothing or hair and even dogs entered their own fashion show, complete with coloured fur and coats.
The procession included a percussion band, stilt walkers and spectacularly dressed and made-up drag acts. The festival site had attractions for children such as circus workshops, pottery painting and juggling lessons, face painting and giant bubble ‘blowing’.
Two big tents hosted a wide range of live music and poetry readings, a climate change cabaret, Brazilian dancing, choirs, folk and tap dancing and a Christine Aguilera tribute act plus mass yoga session and morris dancing. Pictures by Guy Boswell/Tindle.