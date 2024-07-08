Hundreds of people enjoyed an energetic and fun-filled Tavistock Pride festival last Saturday.

The streets were filled with a vibrant, noisy and happy procession to kick the day off followed by a festival celebrating diversity and inclusivity in the The Meadows park.

Community groups and individuals threw themselves into the spirit of the day with rainbow-coloured clothing or hair and even dogs entered their own fashion show, complete with coloured fur and coats.

The procession included a percussion band, stilt walkers and spectacularly dressed and made-up drag acts. The festival site had attractions for children such as circus workshops, pottery painting and juggling lessons, face painting and giant bubble ‘blowing’.

Two big tents hosted a wide range of live music and poetry readings, a climate change cabaret, Brazilian dancing, choirs, folk and tap dancing and a Christine Aguilera tribute act plus mass yoga session and morris dancing. Pictures by Guy Boswell/Tindle.

Tavistock Library story tellers Lisa Schneidau, sitting, and Sara Hurley, standing, at Tavi Pride ( Tavistock Library )

Tavi Pride's colourful gent gets into the spirit of the event in his rainbow outfit ( Tindle )

Tavi Pride winged girl and friend celebrate inclusivity ( Tindle )

Three friends dress for the fun of Tavi Pride festival. ( Tindle )

National Trust staff cheer and sing as they take part in Tav Pride. ( Tindle )

West Devon UNISON celebrating diversity at Tavi Pride ( Tindle )

At the Tavi Pride dog show, proud owner Lorna Mulvihill is pictured with pets Cody (golden retriever) and Meg (collie) and friend Paul Martin ( Tindle )

Rosie, from Princetown, was inspired to decorate pots at Tavi Pride festival ( Tindle )

Tavi Pride supporters having fun in Tavistock ( Tindle )

Tavi Pride festival got off to a rousing start with drummers driving the procession ( Tindle )