SIXTH form students celebrated the end of their school education with a graduation ceremony in Tavistock Parish Church.
Teachers and pupils of Tavistock College attended the event in St Eustachius’ on Thursday, today with admiring families.
Samuel Boyle, 18, (head student), of Buckland Monachorum, studied maths, business studies and geography (A-levels). He plans to study law at Cardiff University, but not until he visits Australia for a break. He said: “The ceremony was really good. It was a chance to say goodbye to each other all together. But I’m apprehensive having sole responsibility for our own futures. I’m proud of what we have all achieved. I enjoyed every minute, I’d happily do it all again.”
Eden Houlberg, fellow graduate, studied maths, English literature (A-levels) and performing arts (C-Tec), is planning to study politics and sociology at Sheffield University. Eden, of Yelverton, said: “It was lovely to come together as a year group and celebrate and enjoy our company before we all go our separate ways. It’s been a bitter-sweet occasion because we know we’ll not see each other again. But we have a social to enjoy first.”
Wendy Stephens, director of sixth form, said: “I am so proud of the students, of what they have achieved. They have been a lovely group and it has been a privilege to teach them. I must admit to feeling a bit wistful and I felt a small tear well up.”
The students were due to enjoy a proms event at The Treasury in Plymouth on the evening of the ceremony.