Samuel Boyle, 18, (head student), of Buckland Monachorum, studied maths, business studies and geography (A-levels). He plans to study law at Cardiff University, but not until he visits Australia for a break. He said: “The ceremony was really good. It was a chance to say goodbye to each other all together. But I’m apprehensive having sole responsibility for our own futures. I’m proud of what we have all achieved. I enjoyed every minute, I’d happily do it all again.”