Education inspectors have rated Okehampton College as 'Requires Improvement' after its first inspection since 2014.
CEO of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust of which the college is part Dan Morrow said there was much work to do and the new leadership in place would work forward 'with pace and purpose'.
In a statement the DMAT said college leaders believed the report was a fair reflection of where the college was and appreciated the recognition from inspectors that the college was rapidly taking action to be a 'Good' school in all areas and addressing historic areas where standards had slipped.
The report highlighted new measures introduced to raise expectations and improve the experience of school for pupils at Okehampton College following the appointment of headteacher Andrew Sweeney.
'The report importantly emphasises the ambition to rebuild trust between the college and the community, and acknowledges the positive impact that the new initiatives, changes and strategies will have on the students’ experiences as they become fully embedded within the school with time,' said DMAT.
Sixth Form students were found to ‘enjoy their courses’ and ‘feel well-supported’, studying subjects ‘that lead to the future pathways they wish to pursue’. This was complemented by the ‘thoughtful’ career guidance which supported them to make decisions regarding their next steps. Ofsted highlighted the workshops run by the college which allow students to develop leadership skills by supporting and acting as mentors to younger children, describing the students’ as ‘enthusiastic about these experiences’ which help prepare them for life beyond school. DMAT continued: "Inspectors reported that the curriculum is ‘broad and carefully sequenced’, meaning it is designed in an order that allows students’ knowledge to be built upon appropriately. Senior leadership are continuing to work with teachers to embed the curriculum across the college so every student can receive an equally high-quality learning experience.
The college had recently received some criticism over its provision to support children with special educational needs (SEND) or mental health difficulties.
"Regarding support for students with SEND, Ofsted recognised that the new leadership have ‘identified these issues and are starting to fix them’," said DMAT. "The Trust is currently in the process of introducing a new SEND staffing structure to bolster provision and ensure every student receives the support they need."
"As part of the ‘growing’ culture of ‘positivity’ noted in the report, Ofsted observed the college’s commitment to professional development of staff members. Teachers were described as ‘enthusiastic’ about the CPD and development opportunities the College delivers by working closely with colleagues across the Trust."
Andrew Sweeney, Principal, Okehampton College, said:
“The report, whilst highlighting that there is work still to do, has confirmed that we have the foundations on which to continue to drive change and build upon our current positive momentum. With the support of our staff, the wider Trust and local community, I look forward to continuing to support the College on its journey to becoming a ‘Good’ school.”
“The recent Inspection rightly recognised the improvements we have achieved in the last few years after what has been a turbulent time. We recognise there is much work to do and strongly believe that the leadership and curriculum now in place will take that work forward with pace and purpose.”
Dan Morrow, CEO of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: “The recent Inspection rightly recognised the improvements we have achieved in the last few years after what has been a turbulent time. We recognise there is much work to do and strongly believe that the leadership and curriculum now in place will take that work forward with pace and purpose.”