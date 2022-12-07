CALLINGTON Community College will be able to provide meal codes for families in receipt of free school meals.
The codes which are part of Cornwall Counci’s Household Support Fund will provide parents and carers of children entitled to benefits-related free school meals £80 (per child). Callington College started receiving codes to pass on to parents and carers this week.
The codes can be exchanged for £80 in cash at a Post Office and multiple codes will be given if you have more than one eligible child.
Codes cannot be replaced or reissued if lost or expired.