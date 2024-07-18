“The system caused divisions among pupils and the proms should be for all students leaving school to mark several years’ of achievement. The mother said her son was punished for something many others were doing, but he was the only one caught. When he was given a large number of bad behaviour points or ‘strikes’ as the school call them, he tried to compensate and claw back good behaviour points so he could attend the proms and other events. But he despaired when he realised it was impossible. She said he was also stopped from attending the graduation ceremony – all because of ‘one mistake’ and despite otherwise being a ‘good pupil’.