A DOG show and summer fair is being staged at Tavistock College this year to help raise funds for three charities.
Meanwhile, pupils are already raising funds for the event and for their proms next year in order for the celebrations to be as accessible as possible in terms of ensuring no one is excluded due to cost.
A special pre-proms event is offered this year; not only are pre-loved outfits offered at the event at the college, but a range of businesses are attending to support anything families need for the proms.
The summer fair is on the tennis courts on Saturday, May 13 from 11am to 4pm and hopes to raise money for the Margaret Green Animal Rescue Centre, near Tavistock; St Luke’s Hospice and next year’s Year 11 proms 2024.
Pupils have been raising funds for the pet show prize rosettes by collecting from shoppers during their Easter holiday.
Marianne Hastings, college staff and fair and dog show organiser, said: ‘The summer fair and dog show are on at the same time and aim to raise funds for the Year 11 proms next year and for the three charities, one of which is very aptly the animal centre.
‘Some pupils very generously gave up some of their Easter holiday to try and raise funds for rosettes for the prize-winning dogs and were given some raffle prizes for the tombola and raffle we are also having, for which I am very grateful. However, we do still need sponsorship for the rosettes.
‘Businesses are still welcome to attend and can set up stall free of charge, but we are asking that they make a donation towards the event, maybe a percentage of anything they make?’
The event will be cash-only for anyone attending as there is no facility to take cards.
Anyone wanting to set up a stall, selling crafts or baking for instance, is asked to contact Marinanne by email at [email protected]
Meanwhile, planning for this year’s proms for Year 11 and Year 13 is underway with a new pre-prom event at the college on Wednesday, May 3 from 6pm to 7.30pm. A students going to either proms are invited.
It will be an informal event with refreshments and a range of stalls, including make-up, nails and hairstylists where students can see what is offered and make bookings
A selection of dresses, suits and shoes, some brand new, some pre-loved, is offered.
Anyone wanting to help the pre-proms event, no matter what their connection to the college is, can contact Alison Savage by email: [email protected]