A collapsed wall in Hatherleigh has caused disruption and road closures.
Fire services attended the scene as rubble and debris were scattered across South Street on Tuesday, December 4.
Hatherleigh Fire Station are unaware how long South Street will be closed for. It is closed in both directions between Hatherleigh Primary School and Victoria Road.
The fire station said in a post on Facebook: “In the event of an emergency in the Monkokehampton/Iddesleigh direction, South Street would be our usual route to get there.
“We will instead try to access via Market Street and Park Road so can we please ask residents to park considerately to allow us access with the fire engine during this time.”