Collapsed Dartmoor Prison wall repaired after four years
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
Thursday 13th October 2022 12:43 pm
Left to right, Rob Walsh from Dartmoor Prison with contractors CJ Roberts, Matt Butterwith and Ricky Bray.
A COLLAPSED historic wall opposite Dartmoor Prison has been repaired.
The wall collapsed four years ago and since then locals have been subjected to legendary hold ups at the traffic lights.
Now, though, a state-of-the-art repair job of the whole Grade II listed 240-metre wall has been completed.
This morning contractors Vinci and Faithful and Gould were there to see their work, along with Rob Walsh from Dartmoor Prison.
Also present were children from Princetown Primary School, there to sow a wildflower meadow with seed from local hay meadows with help from staff from Shallowford Farm in Widecombe-in-the-Moor.
