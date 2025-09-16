Local Rotary Clubs are collaborating to provide winter coats for those in need this winter.
For the second year running, the groups across South East Cornwall are asking for donations of unwanted coats for this year’s Wrap Up event which begins in October.
President of Rotary Club of Callington, Chris Bland explained: “Whether you’re upgrading your winter coat, looking to create space in your wardrobe or your children have outgrown last winter’s coat – all can be donated to rotary.
“The sole aim of a Wrap Up campaign is to get donated coats to those who struggle to keep warm during the winter months.
“Once donated, coats have been collected at various collection points arranged by the Rotary clubs, volunteers get to work sorting the items into categories – men’s, women's, children and babies.
“That way the organisations can ensure people that need a coat are aware of other resources available to them.”
The main collection point for the coats will be in Callington Town Hall. Whilst being sorted by local volunteers, the donations are checked to make sure all buttons are intact, zips are working and that they are clean and in good enough condition.
Chris said: “Coats are not given directly to the homeless and needy persons but are distributed through charities and community organisations which provide frontline services to the homeless, the elderly, refugees, children and families living in poverty or those fleeing domestic violence.
“When a needy person reaches out to a charity for a coat this winter, hopefully they will also discover other forms of support available to them.”
He added: “It’s amazing that a donated coat could kickstart a relationship between those in need and the charities that can help them by providing year-round services and support.”
More information can be found via the website: www.wrapupuk.org/wrap-up-areas/
