Civil servants will go on strike throughout April, with a mass walkout by 133,000 civil and public servants on April 28.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) members will be striking to put pressure on the Government over pay, pensions, job security and conditions.
The PCS Union previously held a strike on Budget day, March 15.
PCS General secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute. Ministers need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.
“We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen.”