SCAMS are all too prevalent and come in all shapes and sizes. Here it’s a pram but it could be almost anything.
“I bought a pram online for £400. At checkout it said delivery would take three to five working days but I never received any tracking information.
“I chased the seller and they said they would speak to the delivery company.
“Now my calls go straight to voicemail. I’ve had no response to emails either.
“I thought the website looked legit but I’ve seen people posting on review sites about products that never arrived and some saying it is a bogus seller. Have I been scammed and if so, what can I do?”
Unfortunately, scammers are always finding more sophisticated ways to trick shoppers including having some very legitimate looking websites.
The Citizens Advice website has lots of information about scams, how to spot them and how to get your money back.
Search - Citizens Advice (https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/resources-and-tools/Search/?c=HOME&q=scams).
People can also need emotional support when they have been scammed and there is information here about this too.
As you have parted with your money, your first step is to contact your bank and let them know.
According to how you paid there are steps to be taken to get your money back.
If you paid by debit card, your card provider can contact the seller’s bank and ask for the money to be refunded (The Chargeback Scheme).
If you paid by credit card and the item cost more than £100 but less than £30,000 you might be able to claim under the Consumer Credit Act Section 75.
Scams should be reported to Action Fraud and Trading Standards can investigate a seller who refuses to deliver an item.
In the event that the seller does get back in touch and it turns out it isn’t a scam, if something you ordered and paid for doesn’t arrive it is the seller’s responsibility to get the item to you.
If they say they don’t know where the pram is, you can ask for a re-delivery or a refund.
Citizens Advice has a consumer helpline (0808 223 1133)
