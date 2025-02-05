STUDENTS keen on helping people in their community while widening their own skills are needed by Citizens Advice.
Citizens Advice is marking Student Volunteering Week (February 10-16) by calling on students to find out more about volunteering for the charity as demand for its vital services remains high.
Students from all backgrounds are asked to get in touch if they can offer time to help people find a way forward.
Tess Wells, of Citizens Advice human resources, said: “Our volunteers make a profound impact on the lives of people in our community, providing half of the advice given.
“Student Volunteering Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible contribution our student volunteers give. Their dedication, compassion and commitment inspire us daily and we want to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you.
“All our volunteers are integral to the charity’s aims and we value the unique role they play in helping us create positive change.”
In January to December last year the charity supported 15,646 people in Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon with issues such as paying their energy bills, rising household costs, debt and housing issues.
Student volunteer Millie Bishop said: “Whilst looking for something fulfilling to do with my spare time, I came across the opportunity to volunteer at Citizens Advice. I was enthusiastic about the idea of helping people and excited to make a positive difference to the lives of others in my local community.
“Since starting as a volunteer, I’ve enjoyed all the opportunities and am excited to take on cases on my own as I train.
“All the staff and other volunteers have been welcoming and helpful and I appreciate the support. The work is difficult but rewarding. I’m glad I’ve found a productive way to use my spare time during my studies.”