She has also helped out as a volunteer at animal sanctuaries in Malyasia and Australia: ‘I shared bunk beds on a rotational basis and worked and lived with strangers in close proximity. So, that helps with Ocean Warrior where it’ll be similar, but on a boat. It’s going to be really worthwhile, to help scientists and influential people understand the changes to what everyone thinks are unspoiled areas and prepare to try and avoid a catastrophe.’