Anyone wanting to enjoy music and circus skills or begin to learn how to play an instrument and perform some tricks is invited to Tavistock Library’s free Fun Palace event on Saturday (October 5) from 10am to 1pm.
Among the sessions will be making music from everyday objects, joining in with a ukulele band, enjoying mini-guitar lessons, singing along with the Alley Voices Choir and taking an amusing selfie wearing a variety of hats.
Children can enjoy making their own beautiful box for their personal treasures to take home, learning the secrets of magic and learning juggling, balance and many more skills.
Anyone of any age is invited to pop in and no booking is required.